Dear Readers,

This edition of the Chronicle is devoted to labor markets. For most of its history, cartel enforcement has watched the price a customer pays; it is now watching, with growing attention, the wage a worker is offered. On both sides of the Atlantic, wage-fixing and no-poach agreements have moved from the margins of antitrust to its enforcement agenda — through criminal prosecutions and joint agency guidelines in the United States, the European Commission’s first no-poach infringem

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