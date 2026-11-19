Providing quantitative evidence of labor market collusion and estimating associated damages arising from wage losses is a central task for antitrust litigants. Doing so can be difficult because payroll data record only accepted wages but reveal little about competing job offers. Comparisons of wages before and after collusion may also confuse its effects with broader changes in wage growth. This article explores strategies to identify a set of workers who are left largely unaffected by collusion

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