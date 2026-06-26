Antitrust Chronicle® – Structural Remedies

Dear Readers,

Merger remedies occupy a unique place in competition law. They sit at the intersection of enforcement and pragmatism, seeking to preserve the benefits of transactions while eliminating competitive harm. Yet as markets become more complex, transactions more global, and theories of harm more expansive, the design and implementation of effective remedies has become increasingly contested. The contributions in this Chronicle explore these challenges from a range of perspectives,

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