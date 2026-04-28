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Antitrust Chronicle® – Unilateral Effects

BY | April 28, 2026

Dear Readers,   This Chronicle examines an area of merger analysis that continues to evolve rapidly: the assessment of unilateral effects and the economic frameworks used to evaluate them. As...

Dear Readers,

 

This Chronicle examines an area of merger analysis that continues to evolve rapidly: the assessment of unilateral effects and the economic frameworks used to evaluate them. As enforcement agencies and courts grapple with increasingly complex markets — particularly those shaped by digital platforms, network effects, and ecosystem dynamics — the analytical tools used to assess mergers are under renewed scrutiny. The contributions in this issue explore two important strands

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