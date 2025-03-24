A PYMNTS Company

Assessing the Competition Law Scrutiny of Smart Wearables and Mobile AR/VR Devices

BY | March 24, 2025

Over the past decade, the competition authorities have increasingly scrutinized digital markets, expanding their focus from search and operating systems to emerging technologies such as smart wearables and XR (extended…

Over the past decade, the competition authorities have increasingly scrutinized digital markets, expanding their focus from search and operating systems to emerging technologies such as smart wearables and XR (extended reality) devices. This paper reviews recent competition investigations into these markets, in light of on-going competitive dynamics, to inform future approaches. We conclude that competition concerns often mischaracterize the competitive dynamics of these markets. Wearable and XR

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
O’Melveny Expands M&A Team with Veteran Tech Deal-Maker
Italian Competition Authority Probes Alleged Antitrust Violations in Rail Sector
BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street Seek Dismissal of Texas Antitrust Suit
Live Nation Denies Wrongdoing but Agrees to $20M Shareholder Settlement