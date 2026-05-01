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Asset Deals, Data Access and FDI Screening: Legal Grey Zones for Tech Investments In Belgium

BY , and | May 1, 2026

This article examines the legal grey zones that arise in applying FDI screening to technology investments in Belgium. The article highlights two particularly thorny issues: when asset deals—especially those involving...

This article examines the legal grey zones that arise in applying FDI screening to technology investments in Belgium. The article highlights two particularly thorny issues: when asset deals—especially those involving intellectual property—trigger notification obligations, and how data access and control should be treated within the scope of screening regimes. The authors demonstrate that broad and sometimes ambiguous definitions of control and sensitive data create significant uncertainty fo

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