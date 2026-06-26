A PYMNTS Company

AT&T: Practical Lessons From the Impossible Breakup

BY and | June 26, 2026

Some 75 years ago, a company of extraordinary size, complexity, and importance was broken up in two short years with minimal adverse effects.  This paper re-examines the great Bell System...

Some 75 years ago, a company of extraordinary size, complexity, and importance was broken up in two short years with minimal adverse effects.  This paper re-examines the great Bell System divestiture with a focus on the process and the factors that made the breakup feasible, fast, and ultimately successful. This case is of particular importance as a counter-example to the frequent claim that such a divestiture cannot and should not be undertaken since it would likely fail and, worse yet, in the

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
DOJ Leadership Signals Preference for Settling Antitrust Cases, WSJ Says
Warren Calls for Stronger AI Antitrust Enforcement and Greater Transparency in US Merger Reviews
Federal Judge Orders Greater Transparency in Landmark Real Estate Antitrust Litigation
FCC Proposal to End Anonymous Prepaid Phones Sparks Privacy Backlash