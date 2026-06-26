AT&T: Practical Lessons From the Impossible Breakup

Some 75 years ago, a company of extraordinary size, complexity, and importance was broken up in two short years with minimal adverse effects. This paper re-examines the great Bell System divestiture with a focus on the process and the factors that made the breakup feasible, fast, and ultimately successful. This case is of particular importance as a counter-example to the frequent claim that such a divestiture cannot and should not be undertaken since it would likely fail and, worse yet, in the

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...