A PYMNTS Company

Avanci’s Admissions Cast Doubt on Pool’s Procompetitive Effects

BY , and | March 16, 2025

Patent pools have historically been viewed as procompetitive. And the latest pool receiving widespread attention, the Avanci pool, has gained support for this reason as well. But testimony in a…

Patent pools have historically been viewed as procompetitive. And the latest pool receiving widespread attention, the Avanci pool, has gained support for this reason as well. But testimony in a recent case casts doubt on some of Avanci’s claims of procompetitive conduct. Avanci and one of its members were recently sued in the United Kingdom. The court (while finding the result to be “odd”) held that determining what constitutes licensing on “fair, reasonable, and nondiscriminatory” (

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
DOJ Antitrust Chief Gail Slater Assembles Veteran Team for Key Cases
UK Demands Access to Apple’s Encrypted Cloud Data, Spark Legal and Privacy Battle
Turkey Probes Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Over Anti-Competitive Practices
Elon Musk and OpenAI Agree to Accelerate Trial Amidst Legal Battle Over AI’s For-Profit Shift