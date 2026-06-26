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Back to Basics? Merger Remedies at the FTC And DOJ in Trump 2.0

BY and | June 26, 2026

This article examines the evolving approach to merger remedies under the second Trump Administration. The authors describe a return to a more conventional enforcement philosophy centered on structural remedies and...

This article examines the evolving approach to merger remedies under the second Trump Administration. The authors describe a return to a more conventional enforcement philosophy centered on structural remedies and divestitures, contrasting it with the Biden Administration’s more skeptical view of settlements. At the same time, they highlight instances in which the agencies have remained willing to employ behavioral commitments where circumstances warrant, illustrating the continued tension bet

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