Back to Basics? Merger Remedies at the FTC And DOJ in Trump 2.0

This article examines the evolving approach to merger remedies under the second Trump Administration. The authors describe a return to a more conventional enforcement philosophy centered on structural remedies and divestitures, contrasting it with the Biden Administration’s more skeptical view of settlements. At the same time, they highlight instances in which the agencies have remained willing to employ behavioral commitments where circumstances warrant, illustrating the continued tension bet

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