Baker Botts Enhances Antitrust Practice with New Co-Chair Appointment

Baker Botts has announced the appointment of Paul Cuomo as Co-Chair of its Global Antitrust Practice. According to a statement from the firm, Cuomo will collaborate with fellow Co-Chair Catriona Hatton to lead the firm’s Antitrust and Competition Practice.

Per the announcement, the practice group is known for advising clients on a broad spectrum of antitrust issues, including multi-jurisdictional merger reviews, antitrust investigations, litigation, and compliance. With an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, the firm emphasizes the importance of experienced leadership to navigate global antitrust challenges.

Cuomo brings experience to his new role, having represented clients in antitrust matters across multiple jurisdictions. According to a statement from Baker Botts, his work has included investigations before regulatory bodies such as the U.S. antitrust authorities, the European Commission, the Canadian Competition Bureau, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) in China, and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), among others. His expertise spans various industries, including media, e-commerce, energy, chemicals, retail goods, and manufacturing.

Baker Botts’ Managing Partner Danny David expressed enthusiasm for Cuomo’s appointment, stating, “We are thrilled Paul has agreed to bring his strategic vision and energy to this important leadership role. Antitrust is one of our core practice areas. With Paul joining Catriona in leadership, we look to continuing our dominance in this area and strengthening our ability to help our clients navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment.”

Cuomo also shared his excitement about his new responsibilities, saying, “I am truly honored to take on this new challenge at Baker Botts. We have an extremely well-rounded antitrust practice, and this is an incredibly exciting time to help lead its strategy. I look forward to working with our partners and our talented group of associates to navigate the complexities of today’s legal landscape and drive meaningful impact for our clients.”

A graduate of American University’s Washington College of Law, where he earned his J.D. cum laude, Cuomo also holds a B.A. from Villanova University.

Source: Baker Botts