Bank Regulators Clarify That Crypto Qualifies as Collateral Under Capital Reserves Rule
Federal regulators on Thursday said banks do not need to hold additional capital against losses when dealing with crypto currencies, calling their capital reserve rules “technology neutral.” In a joint statement issued by the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency the agencies clarified that the “technologies used to issue and transact in a security do not generally impact its capital treatment.”