A PYMNTS Company

Between Scylla and Charybdis – Navigating Transatlantic Antitrust Currents

BY and | March 26, 2026

As climate imperatives and technological standardization increasingly demand corporate collaboration, multinational enterprises find themselves navigating treacherous legal terrain. Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) sustainability collaborations have emerged as critical instruments...

As climate imperatives and technological standardization increasingly demand corporate collaboration, multinational enterprises find themselves navigating treacherous legal terrain. Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) sustainability collaborations have emerged as critical instruments for addressing systemic challenges, but they simultaneously trigger profound antitrust uncertainty. This article explores a striking transatlantic divergence: While the EU has crafted – at least somew

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
DOJ Official Highlights Role of Antitrust and Intellectual Property in Driving US Innovation
US Judge Dismisses X Lawsuit Alleging Advertising Boycott
Congress Passes Bill to Unfreeze Billions in Small Business R&D Funding  
EU Charges Major Adult Platforms Over Child Safety Failures Under Digital Services Act