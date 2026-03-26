Between Scylla and Charybdis – Navigating Transatlantic Antitrust Currents

As climate imperatives and technological standardization increasingly demand corporate collaboration, multinational enterprises find themselves navigating treacherous legal terrain. Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) sustainability collaborations have emerged as critical instruments for addressing systemic challenges, but they simultaneously trigger profound antitrust uncertainty. This article explores a striking transatlantic divergence: While the EU has crafted – at least somew

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