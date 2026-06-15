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Buy Now Pay Later: A New Chapter in Consumer Credit Regulation

BY and | June 15, 2026

This article examines the UK’s decision to bring buy now, pay later (“BNPL”) products within the regulatory perimeter as “Deferred Payment Credit” from July 2026. A central theme of the...

This article examines the UK’s decision to bring buy now, pay later (“BNPL”) products within the regulatory perimeter as “Deferred Payment Credit” from July 2026. A central theme of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (“FCA”) new rules is the shift toward a flexible, outcomes-based framework grounded in the Consumer Duty, placing greater emphasis on firms’ ability to evidence customer understanding and fair outcomes. The article highlights the practical implications for both

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