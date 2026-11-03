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Canadian Policy Considerations for AI May Be Globally Relevant

BY | November 3, 2026

Canada has long been a world leader in artificial intelligence research, yet it trails its peers in adopting, financing, and retaining the value of that research. This paper examines the...

Canada has long been a world leader in artificial intelligence research, yet it trails its peers in adopting, financing, and retaining the value of that research. This paper examines the policy considerations Canada faces as it pursues sovereign and sustainable AI, and suggests that many of them apply well beyond its borders. Policy makers must account for slow corporate AI adoption, growing public opposition to data centers, Gen Z’s paradoxical relationship with AI, and Indigenous claims

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