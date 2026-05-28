Competition Policy in Turbulent Geopolitical Times

This article examines how geopolitical pressures increasingly influence the operation of competition policy itself. Through merger control and digital regulation, the authors show how governments and firms alike can deploy economic leverage, investment pressure, and broader strategic considerations to shape outcomes that once aspired to institutional neutrality. Their contribution raises difficult questions about how authorities can preserve independence while operating in an era of heightened g

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...