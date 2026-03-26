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Competitor Collaborations In the Age of AI: Ancillary Restraints and Practical Antitrust Guardrails

BY , and | March 26, 2026

Artificial intelligence’s rapid development and high input costs are accelerating collaboration among AI firms through research consortia, compute-pooling arrangements, cloud–model partnerships, safety initiatives, platform governance, and standards-setting. These types of...

Artificial intelligence’s rapid development and high input costs are accelerating collaboration among AI firms through research consortia, compute-pooling arrangements, cloud–model partnerships, safety initiatives, platform governance, and standards-setting. These types of collaborations can promote competition and generate substantial efficiencies—enabling access to data, specialized talent, and scarce computing resources; reducing duplication; and improving security and interoperability.

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