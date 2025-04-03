A PYMNTS Company

Concentrations in China in 2023 and 2024

April 3, 2025

This article provides an observation on the five conditionally approved cases in 2023 and 2024. By reviewing the five cases from a procedural perspective, the authors examine the implementation of…

This article provides an observation on the five conditionally approved cases in 2023 and 2024. By reviewing the five cases from a procedural perspective, the authors examine the implementation of the newly introduced “stop-clock” mechanism and its possible impacts on the review process. This article also discusses other factors influencing the length of SAMR’s review period. In addition, this article, from a substantive standpoint, examines the key features and notable developments of the

...
