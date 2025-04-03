Concentrations in China in 2023 and 2024

This article provides an observation on the five conditionally approved cases in 2023 and 2024. By reviewing the five cases from a procedural perspective, the authors examine the implementation of the newly introduced “stop-clock” mechanism and its possible impacts on the review process. This article also discusses other factors influencing the length of SAMR’s review period. In addition, this article, from a substantive standpoint, examines the key features and notable developments of the...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216
Please verify email or join us to access premium content!