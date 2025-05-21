Coordinating Market Actors for the Public Good: Competition Policy as the Industrial Policy of Democratic Economic Governance

We argue that industrial policy characterizes the ways that governments shape markets in order to achieve a specific outcome, especially during moments of economic transition, and that competition policy provides the means for industrial policy strategies to achieve an outcome essential to the health of democratic societies: democratic economic governance. Competition policy provides governments with powerful legal tools to ensure that markets remain fair, open, and resilient and that dangerous

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...