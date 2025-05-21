A PYMNTS Company

Coordinating Market Actors for the Public Good: Competition Policy as the Industrial Policy of Democratic Economic Governance

BY and | May 21, 2025

We argue that industrial policy characterizes the ways that governments shape markets in order to achieve a specific outcome, especially during moments of economic transition, and that competition policy provides…

We argue that industrial policy characterizes the ways that governments shape markets in order to achieve a specific outcome, especially during moments of economic transition, and that competition policy provides the means for industrial policy strategies to achieve an outcome essential to the health of democratic societies: democratic economic governance. Competition policy provides governments with powerful legal tools to ensure that markets remain fair, open, and resilient and that dangerous

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

