Copyright Protection for Works Generated by Artificial Intelligence

BY | November 1, 2024

This article argues that AI-generated works should receive copyright protection because they are precisely the sort of things designed to be protected. Copyright law, while often framed in terms of…

This article argues that AI-generated works should receive copyright protection because they are precisely the sort of things designed to be protected. Copyright law, while often framed in terms of benefiting authors, has primarily broader and more utilitarian social goals: promoting the generation and dissemination of works. While critics are of course correct that AI is not motivated to work by the prospect of copyright protection, that argument is a straw man. Rather than motivating machines

