NASCAR Accuses Michael Jordan’s Race Team of Illegal Cartel in Legal Battle

The escalating legal feud between NASCAR and Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing has taken a new turn, with the motorsports giant accusing the team of engaging in an “illegal cartel” to manipulate negotiations over charter agreements. Per New York Post, NASCAR’s allegations extend to Jordan’s longtime business manager, Curtis Polk, and Front Row Motorsports, claiming the parties colluded to exert undue pressure on the organization.

According to New York Post, legal documents cited by The Athletic detail allegations that the teams engaged in coordinated efforts to sway NASCAR’s decision-making. These purported tactics included launching media campaigns, interfering with NASCAR’s negotiations over broadcast agreements, threatening to boycott events, and collectively refusing to attend a NASCAR Team Owner Council Meeting. The lawsuit paints a picture of a concerted effort to disrupt and strong-arm NASCAR’s processes.

NASCAR’s countersuit, filed Wednesday, comes in response to an earlier federal lawsuit initiated by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports in October. That lawsuit accused NASCAR of “anticompetitive and exclusionary practices,” suggesting the organization unfairly controls the sport’s structure to the detriment of teams and stakeholders.

Attorney Jeffrey Kessler, who represents 23XI Racing and Front Row, dismissed NASCAR’s claims as a baseless attempt to deflect from its own monopolistic behavior. “My clients’ lawsuit has always been about transforming NASCAR into a more competitive and fair sport for the benefit of drivers, fans, sponsors and teams because of their love of the sport,” Kessler stated, per New York Post. He further emphasized that NASCAR’s latest legal maneuver does not change the fundamental strength of their case, expressing confidence in their ability to prove wrongdoing on NASCAR’s part in court.

The conflict stems from over two years of negotiations concerning NASCAR’s charter agreements, which function similarly to a franchise system within the league. NASCAR’s legal filing, spanning 30 pages, claims that Polk “willfully” violated antitrust laws by orchestrating collective actions that sought to undermine the integrity of the latest charter agreements.

As both sides dig in for a prolonged legal battle, the outcome of this dispute could have far-reaching consequences for the future of team ownership and governance in NASCAR.

Source: New York Post