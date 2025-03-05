NASCAR Hits Back in Legal Battle Over Team Charters with Counterclaim

The legal battle between NASCAR and two of its racing teams, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports (FRM), escalated on Wednesday as the stock-car racing organization filed a counterclaim, alleging that the teams have engaged in antitrust violations.

According to a statement, NASCAR contends that 23XI Racing—co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan—and Front Row Motorsports are attempting to manipulate antitrust laws in an effort to dismantle the existing charter system.

The governing body specifically named Curtis Polk, Jordan’s business partner, in its filing, accusing him of orchestrating what it describes as “anticompetitive collective conduct” regarding the 2025 Charter Agreements.

The core dispute revolves around NASCAR’s charter system, which provides 36 charters to 15 race teams, ensuring them a guaranteed starting position in races. Thirteen of these teams agreed to new charter terms last year after a fresh television broadcasting deal was struck. However, 23XI Racing and FRM refused to sign the updated terms, triggering the legal confrontation.

The teams initially won a legal victory when they were allowed to retain their charters for the current racing season. With the latest counterclaim, the conflict is now set to proceed toward a trial scheduled for December unless a settlement is reached beforehand.

“This is not the first time that 23XI and FRM have sought to impose their viewpoints, and those of their counsel, on the racing teams writ large,” NASCAR stated on Wednesday, per Reuters. The organization further alleged that 23XI and FRM’s legal maneuvering was an attempt to “blow up the Charter system” through the misuse of antitrust laws.

