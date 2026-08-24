FTC v. Meta: The Importance of Quantitative Evidence in Antitrust

The Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) brought an antitrust lawsuit against Meta in 2021, claiming that Meta’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp had allowed it to monopolize a relevant market for apps providing “Personal Social Network Services” and that consumers had been harmed because the acquisitions allowed Meta to increase ad loads imposed on Facebook and Instagram app users. However, the FTC’s market definition was not based on quantitative evidence and its assertion of har

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