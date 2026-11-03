A PYMNTS Company

Creative Destruction as a Cry For Help

BY | November 3, 2026

Creative destruction in its laissez faire formulation stands for the proposition that government inter­vention in markets is not necessary because no monopoly position lasts forever. A monopoly po­sition is built...

Creative destruction in its laissez faire formulation stands for the proposition that government inter­vention in markets is not necessary because no monopoly position lasts forever. A monopoly po­sition is built up with effort, necessary to sustain the firm, and always on the cusp of destruction by the creative gale that eventually sweeps all firms into the dustbin of history. This is really a cry for help—from the government. The monopoly posi­tion that a firm needs to breathe is requ

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