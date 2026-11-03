Creative Destruction as a Cry For Help

Creative destruction in its laissez faire formulation stands for the proposition that government intervention in markets is not necessary because no monopoly position lasts forever. A monopoly position is built up with effort, necessary to sustain the firm, and always on the cusp of destruction by the creative gale that eventually sweeps all firms into the dustbin of history. This is really a cry for help—from the government. The monopoly position that a firm needs to breathe is requ...
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