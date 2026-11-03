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Destroy Your Success Before Someone Else Does: Creative Destruction in the Intangible Economy

BY , and | November 3, 2026

Competitive advantage is becoming less durable as intangible assets, digital platforms, and artificial intelligence increase both the speed of scaling and the speed of imitation. This article argues that established...

Competitive advantage is becoming less durable as intangible assets, digital platforms, and artificial intelligence increase both the speed of scaling and the speed of imitation. This article argues that established firms should treat creative destruction not only as an external threat, but also as an internal capability. The strategic objective is not to make every product permanent. It is to make renewal permanent. Evidence on corporate survival, earnings persistence, and incumbent innovation

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