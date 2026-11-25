European Union regulators imposed €471.9 million ($516.5 million) in penalties on three major fragrance manufacturers Wednesday after finding they had coordinated commercial practices involving consumer goods giant Unilever, according to Reuters.

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Givaudan faces the largest financial penalty at €252.4 million, followed by Firmenich at €137.7 million and International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) at €81.9 million.

The European Commission found that the companies exchanged confidential business information concerning pricing and negotiations with Unilever between March 2019 and March 2023. The consumer goods company is the world’s largest buyer of consumer fragrances, Reuters reported.

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The investigation also uncovered coordination over ingredient-cost disclosures and an agreement restricting recruitment of employees assigned to Unilever’s business. Givaudan and IFF exchanged commercially sensitive information beyond their dealings with Unilever, extending to the broader fragrance market.

The enforcement action highlights competition concerns in an industry supplying essential ingredients for everyday consumer products, including shampoos, detergents, deodorants and household cleaners.

EU competition chief Teresa Ribera emphasized the importance of combating anticompetitive practices at a time when households face financial pressures, according to Reuters.

British competition authorities separately imposed combined penalties of £85 million ($111.27 million) on the three manufacturers for similar violations.

All three companies acknowledged their involvement in the cartel, qualifying for a 10% reduction in their EU penalties. Additional discounts ranging from 20% to 50% reflected their cooperation with investigators.

The European investigation began in March 2023 with unannounced inspections and involved cooperation with competition authorities in Britain, Switzerland and the United States. The case has also prompted class-action litigation in the US and an investigation in India, Reuters reported.