The European Commission has proposed a €50 billion ($54.73 billion) technology investment fund as part of a broader effort to establish Europe as a global leader in quantum technology by 2030, according to Reuters.

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The initiative, known as the Sovereign Tech Equity Fund, is part of the proposed Quantum Act and represents a push by Brussels to strengthen its technological independence amid intensifying competition with the United States and China.

Europe faces a significant private investment shortfall despite its substantial public funding commitments. European quantum startups attracted €1.1 billion in private capital last year, compared with €7 billion in the United States, Reuters reported.

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The proposed fund would help address that financing gap, supporting the commercialization of advanced technologies with potential applications across computing, secure communications, defense and industrial sectors.

European Union technology chief Henna Virkkunen said the bloc wants to retain both the development and manufacturing of quantum technologies within Europe. Approximately one-third of the world’s quantum startups are located in Europe, according to remarks reported by Reuters.

The legislation would also introduce procurement preferences for European-controlled businesses while preserving eligibility for certain international partners under existing agreements.

European technology executives welcomed the initiative. Théau Peronnin, chief executive officer of quantum computing company Alice & Bob, emphasized that the speed at which investment reaches businesses would be critical to their international competitiveness, Reuters reported.

The proposal comes as European policymakers seek to limit strategic vulnerabilities associated with reliance on overseas technology providers, particularly in sectors considered essential to economic and national security.

The legislation remains subject to negotiations between EU member states and the European Parliament. The €50 billion figure represents a financing target rather than a confirmed capital commitment, leaving the timing and implementation of the fund uncertain.