Digital Public Infrastructure: Governance Models and Implementation Challenges

This paper examines the concept of Digital Public Infrastructure (“DPI”) with a focus on digital identity systems and real-time payment (“RTP”) networks across various countries. It compares different ownership, control, and regulatory models. The evidence suggests that while government-led DPI initiatives can achieve rapid adoption, they typically create market distortions and inhibit innovation through self-preferencing and regulatory capture. More decentralized approaches tend to fost

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...