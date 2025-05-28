A PYMNTS Company

Digital Public Infrastructure: Governance Models and Implementation Challenges

BY | May 28, 2025

This paper examines the concept of Digital Public Infrastructure (“DPI”) with a focus on digital identity systems and real-time payment (“RTP”) networks across various countries. It compares different ownership, control,…

This paper examines the concept of Digital Public Infrastructure (“DPI”) with a focus on digital identity systems and real-time payment (“RTP”) networks across various countries. It compares different ownership, control, and regulatory models. The evidence suggests that while government-led DPI initiatives can achieve rapid adoption, they typically create market distortions and inhibit innovation through self-preferencing and regulatory capture. More decentralized approaches tend to fost

