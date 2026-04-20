A&O Shearman Expands US Antitrust Practice with Key Partner Hire

A&O Shearman has expanded its U.S. antitrust capabilities with the addition of Kathryn Mims as a partner in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Monday.

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Mims brings significant experience in complex antitrust litigation, including class actions, government enforcement matters, and merger challenges. Her practice also includes advising clients through investigations led by the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Justice, and state attorneys general. According to Bloomberg, her arrival is seen as part of a broader effort by major law firms to strengthen their antitrust teams amid heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Her work spans several industries, including life sciences, energy, chemicals, and technology. The firm noted that her sector-specific knowledge enhances its ability to provide commercially focused advice to clients navigating increasingly complex antitrust environments. Per a Bloomberg report, firms have been prioritizing hires with cross-industry expertise as enforcement activity intensifies in the U.S. and globally.

Mims represents clients across a wide range of sectors, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, financial services, and consumer products. She advises on high-stakes matters such as class action defense, merger enforcement challenges, and compliance issues, including distribution pricing under the Robinson-Patman Act. According to Bloomberg, such expertise has become particularly valuable as regulators scrutinize pricing practices and consolidation efforts more closely.

Her track record includes notable litigation successes. She secured what the firm described as the first full evidentiary record victory for a defendant in pharmaceutical “product hopping” litigation and has guided clients through multi-billion-dollar merger challenges.

A client previously described Mims as “commercial, practical, and solution-oriented…truly a client’s lawyer,” highlighting her reputation for delivering results in complex disputes.

Source: Bloomberg