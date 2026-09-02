A&O Shearman Bolsters Antitrust Practice With Former FTC Hire

A&O Shearman has added a former Federal Trade Commission attorney to its antitrust partnership in Washington, D.C., continuing a recent expansion of its U.S. competition practice.

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The firm has hired an antitrust partner from White & Case who previously spent three years in the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, where she worked on merger investigations involving the pharmaceutical and oil and gas industries.

Her government experience included handling investigations from their initial stages through potential enforcement and the negotiation of consent agreements. She also worked on an FTC enforcement matter involving alleged manipulation of petroleum markets.

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The move gives A&O Shearman another lawyer with direct experience inside a U.S. competition authority as companies face federal review of transactions across sectors including healthcare, technology and energy.

Related: A&O Shearman Expands US Antitrust Practice with Key Partner Hire

Before joining A&O Shearman, the lawyer practiced at White & Case, where she advised clients on merger reviews and antitrust investigations before the FTC and the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division. She became a partner at the firm in 2018.

Her transactional work has included matters involving GlobalWafers’ proposed acquisition of Siltronic, Meta’s investment in Jio Platforms, Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ acquisition of CTP-656 from Concert Pharmaceuticals and Anthem’s proposed acquisition of Cigna.

The hire is A&O Shearman’s second lateral addition to its U.S. antitrust partnership this year. In April, the firm recruited Kathryn Mims in Washington, adding an antitrust litigator whose practice includes life sciences, energy, chemicals and technology matters.

The additions come as A&O Shearman continues to develop its U.S. practice following the 2024 combination of Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling.

Source: Global Competition Review