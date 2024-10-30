DOJ Suggests a Framework for Remedies to Pry Power Away from Google

This article discusses recent developments in the U.S. government’s antitrust case against Google relating to its dominance in general search and search text advertising markets. The author provides a point-counterpoint account of the government’s arguments presented to the federal court and Google’s rebuttal as expressed in a public statement. The Department of Justice (“DOJ”) outlined a “remedies framework” aimed at dismantling Google’s monopoly, seeking to addr

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 35.173.238.138 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...