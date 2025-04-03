Olivia Trusty’s FCC Nomination Set for Senate Hearing Next Week

The Senate Commerce Committee is scheduled to convene next Wednesday, April 9, for a key hearing focused on two significant telecommunications nominations, including the anticipated confirmation of Olivia Trusty to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). According to a statement from the committee, the hearing will take place at 10:00 a.m. EST in Room 253 of the Russell Senate Office Building and will be available for viewing via live stream on both the committee’s website and YouTube.

Trusty, a seasoned legislative staffer with deep ties to Senate Republicans, is expected to play a pivotal role in solidifying a Republican majority at the FCC if her nomination is approved. The agency, which currently has two seats held by each political party, relies on the president’s designated chairperson to guide its direction. Should Trusty secure confirmation, it would shift the balance of power in favor of the GOP at the regulatory body, which is critical in shaping policies around telecommunications and broadcasting.

Her extensive career in public policy includes time working with prominent Republican lawmakers such as Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Representative Bob Latta of Ohio. Most recently, Trusty served as the policy director for the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, according to her LinkedIn profile. Prior to her role on the committee, Trusty also worked at Verizon, where she was a senior consultant for public policy, and earlier in her career, she served as a senior policy representative at Qwest Communications.

The hearing next week will provide an opportunity for senators to review Trusty’s qualifications for the FCC, where her extensive legislative experience and ties to the telecommunications industry will be closely scrutinized. According to a statement from the committee, the confirmation of Arielle Roth to lead the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will also be part of the proceedings.

Source: RCR Wireless