Trump Nominates Olivia Trusty for FCC Commissioner Role Ahead of Inauguration

Ahead of his inauguration on Monday, President-elect Donald Trump has announced Olivia Trusty as his nominee for FCC Commissioner, according to Reuters. Trusty is set to fill the position that will soon be vacated by Democratic Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. The nomination signals a key shift in the leadership of the Federal Communications Commission as the administration plans to prioritize deregulation and expanded broadband access.

Trusty has an extensive background in telecommunications policy, having served as a staffer for Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) since 2019. Her roles have included Policy Director for the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet. Before her tenure in the Senate, she worked on technology and telecommunications issues for the House Energy and Commerce Committee and as a Legislative Assistant to Representative Bob Latta (R-OH), per Reuters.

Her academic credentials include a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in American Government from Georgetown University.

Related: US Appeals Court Blocks FCC’s Move to Reinstate Net Neutrality Rules

President-elect Trump took to Truth Social to commend Trusty, describing her as someone who has “fought tirelessly to grow the Economy, empower Innovation, and reignite the American Dream.” He expressed confidence in her ability to collaborate with the FCC’s incoming chairman, Brendan Carr, to advance key initiatives, including cutting regulations, protecting free speech, and ensuring access to affordable high-speed internet.

Industry stakeholders have also voiced their support for Trusty’s nomination. Grant Spellmeyer, President and CEO of ACA Connects, highlighted her record of achievements, stating, “Her record of accomplishment at Senate Commerce and Senate Armed Services speaks for itself.” He added that the organization and its members are eager to work with Trusty and Chairman Carr to reduce regulatory burdens, foster innovation in rural areas, and empower small broadband providers to bridge the digital divide.

Source: Reuters