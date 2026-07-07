A PYMNTS Company

Due Process in Competition Cases: Bridging the Gap

BY | July 7, 2026

U.S. antitrust decisions are made by judges in a neutral and independent judiciary – except for internal FTC proceedings. By contrast, most foreign competition laws are enforced by administrative agencies,...

U.S. antitrust decisions are made by judges in a neutral and independent judiciary – except for internal FTC proceedings. By contrast, most foreign competition laws are enforced by administrative agencies, which offer more limited procedural protections.  Advocacy and discussion of improved due process have been active for decades, but change has been imperceptible.  The leading efforts have involved broad multilateral government and agency groups – OECD and ICN.  For a time, the U.S. als

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
Prime Faces Federal Antitrust Suit Over Pharmacy Reimbursement Practices
Kudun & Partners Strengthens Competition Law Offering
Zillow iBuyer Lawsuit Delayed as Supreme Court Appeal Keeps Case on Hold
Sky to Acquire ITV Media Assets in £1.6 Billion UK Broadcasting Deal