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Due Process In Competition Cases: Reflections As Of 2026

BY and | July 7, 2026

This article by Ian Forrester & Pablo Trevisán examines the evolving concept of due process in global competition law enforcement, contrasting inquisitorial and adversarial traditions. While the European integrated administrative...

This article by Ian Forrester & Pablo Trevisán examines the evolving concept of due process in global competition law enforcement, contrasting inquisitorial and adversarial traditions. While the European integrated administrative model is judicially accepted, the common law adversarial system offers a superior mechanism for factual verification and ensures that defending parties genuinely feel heard by a neutral interlocutor. The authors explore distinct enforcement challenges across variou

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