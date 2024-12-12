A PYMNTS Company

ESG Collaborations in Light of European Antitrust Policy and Enforcement Trends

BY | December 12, 2024

A growing number of environmental, social and governance (or, in short, “ESG”) regulatory requirements, encourage or, on a practical level, require collaboration between competitors or suppliers. However, sharing information between…

A growing number of environmental, social and governance (or, in short, “ESG”) regulatory requirements, encourage or, on a practical level, require collaboration between competitors or suppliers. However, sharing information between companies – both in vertical and horizontal relationships with suppliers and competitors – is not allowed simply because they pursue sustainable goals. Collaborating or even looking for a joint solution for ESG compliance carries a significant risk of violati

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 35.173.238.138

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
Athletes Behind NCAA Antitrust Settlement Push for Collective Bargaining Rights
Big Tech Stocks Surge as Trump Names Ferguson to Lead FTC
Synopsys Proposes Divestitures to Secure EU Approval for $35 Billion Ansys Deal
Renowned Antitrust Expert and Former Morgan Lewis Chair John Shenefield Passes Away