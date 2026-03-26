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Executive Order Addressing Anticompetitive Behavior In The Food Supply Chain Provides Insight On The Trump Administration’s Antitrust Enforcement Priorities

BY and | March 26, 2026

In December 2025, President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order, titled “Addressing Security Risks from Price Fixing and Anti-Competitive Behavior in the Food Supply Chain,” signaling in no uncertain terms...

In December 2025, President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order, titled “Addressing Security Risks from Price Fixing and Anti-Competitive Behavior in the Food Supply Chain,” signaling in no uncertain terms that his Administration intends to crack down on collusion in food-related industries. The Order, among other things, directs the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) and the Federal Trade Commission to create “Food Supply Chain Security Task Forces” that will investigate domestic enti

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