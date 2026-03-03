Federal Court Rules Nevada Can Seek to Bar Prediction Markets Despite CFTC Objection
A court ruling in Nevada has added new fuel to the dispute between states and the federal government over authority to regulate prediction markets. A federal district court on Monday said it “lacks subject matter jurisdiction” over a lawsuit brought by Kalshi against Nevada gaming regulators and sent the case back to state court, allowing the state gaming authority to seek an injunction against the company despite its being a CFTC-registered exchange.