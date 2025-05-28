From Play to Pay: Regulating Digital Payments in Video Games

This article examines the evolving regulatory landscape governing digital payments in video games — a sector increasingly functioning as a quasi-financial marketplace. With monetization mechanisms like microtransactions, loot boxes, and in-game currencies driving billions in revenue, game developers are now facing growing scrutiny from federal and state regulators. The piece analyzes how frameworks like the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, the prohibition on Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...