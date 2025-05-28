A PYMNTS Company

From Play to Pay: Regulating Digital Payments in Video Games

BY , and | May 28, 2025

This article examines the evolving regulatory landscape governing digital payments in video games — a sector increasingly functioning as a quasi-financial marketplace. With monetization mechanisms like microtransactions, loot boxes, and…

This article examines the evolving regulatory landscape governing digital payments in video games — a sector increasingly functioning as a quasi-financial marketplace. With monetization mechanisms like microtransactions, loot boxes, and in-game currencies driving billions in revenue, game developers are now facing growing scrutiny from federal and state regulators. The piece analyzes how frameworks like the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, the prohibition on Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or

...
