Generative AI and Competitive Disruption: Increasingly Relevant for Merger Analysis?

Many companies saw their share prices decline recently as gen AI tools fundamentally transform their industry. In this article, we examine how such dynamics should be factored into merger assessments. This article sets out an economic framework for understanding the impact of gen AI tools on competition in different sectors and how merger review practices might adapt to these new dynamics. First, we consider the growing use of gen AI tools across non-digital industries (investments in AI by tech

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