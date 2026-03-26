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Guilt By (Climate) Association: Imprecision Mars Antitrust Claims Against Institutional Investors’ Emissions Pledges

BY and | March 26, 2026

Antitrust enforcers in most advanced economies have sought to synthesize competition policy and climate policy, by endorsing some form of sustainability-minded cooperation between market competitors. U.S. enforcers have not followed...

Antitrust enforcers in most advanced economies have sought to synthesize competition policy and climate policy, by endorsing some form of sustainability-minded cooperation between market competitors. U.S. enforcers have not followed suit. Perhaps for this reason, Judge Jeremy Kernodle’s partial denial of the motion to dismiss in Texas v. BlackRock (E.D. Tex.) last fall received significant attention, as a legal flashpoint for colliding visions of what robust competition policy should look like

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