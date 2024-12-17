A PYMNTS Company

Illumina’s Light on Article 22 EUMR: The Suspended Step and Uncertain Future of EU Merger Control Over Below-Threshold “Killer” Mergers

BY | December 17, 2024

Illumina/Grail marks a “critical juncture” in EU merger control. Breaking with the past, reliance on a centralized and predictable administrative system of ex ante merger control is no longer a…

Illumina/Grail marks a “critical juncture” in EU merger control. Breaking with the past, reliance on a centralized and predictable administrative system of ex ante merger control is no longer a given in the EU. The expansive use of the ad hoc Article 22 referral mechanism under the EU Merger Regulation would de facto erode its “brightline” jurisdictional rules and upend the allocation of “exclusive” EU and Member State merger competences based on turnover thresholds: the exception cou

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 35.173.238.138

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
EU Regulator Fines Meta €251 Million Over 2018 Facebook Data Breach
US Antitrust Chief Jonathan Kanter to Step Down After Pivotal Three-Year Tenure
Sandoz Settles Price-Fixing Allegations with $275 Million Agreement
South Korea Fines Kakao Mobility $10.5 Million for Antitrust Violations