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Industrial Policy in Motion: Lessons From A Century of Shipbuilding

BY , and | March 30, 2026

Industrial policy has been used throughout history in some form or other by most countries. Yet, it remains one of the most contentious issues among policy makers and economists alike....

Industrial policy has been used throughout history in some form or other by most countries. Yet, it remains one of the most contentious issues among policy makers and economists alike. In part, this is because the empirical evidence on whether and how it should be implemented remains slim. Scant data on government subsidies, conflicting theoretical arguments, and the need to account for governments’ short and long-run objectives, render research particularly challenging. In this article, we su

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