Interoperability and Openness Between Different Governance Models: The Dynamics of Mastodon/Threads and Wikipedia/Google

BY and | April 27, 2025

Governments, businesses and civil society representatives, among others, call for “alternatives” to compete with and possibly replace big tech platforms. These alternatives are usually characterized by different governance approaches like…

Governments, businesses and civil society representatives, among others, call for “alternatives” to compete with and possibly replace big tech platforms. These alternatives are usually characterized by different governance approaches like being not-for-profit, open, free, decentralized and/or community-based. We find that strengthening alternative governance models needs to account for the dynamic effects of operating in a digital ecosystem shaped by ad-driven platforms. Specifically, we expl

