A PYMNTS Company

Making Sense of the Patchwork of U.S. State Consumer Privacy Laws

BY | November 27, 2024

California was the first state to enact comprehensive consumer privacy legislation in 2018.  Since then, 19 other states have done so, but have added to or subtracted from California’s approach. …

California was the first state to enact comprehensive consumer privacy legislation in 2018.  Since then, 19 other states have done so, but have added to or subtracted from California’s approach.  California has also amended its law, and has and continues to promulgate regulations that add obligations for businesses and rights for consumers.  Enterprises need to determine which of these laws apply to them, and how to reconcile the differences between the laws, or adopt a high-water mark appr

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 35.173.238.138

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
FIFA Faces Antitrust Lawsuit in US Federal Court Over Puerto Rico Soccer Dispute
US Judge Orders No Delay in Google Antitrust Trial Despite Potential Shift in Administration
Google Revamps Search Results in Europe Amid EU Scrutiny
Tech Giants Urge Australian Government to Delay Controversial Social Media Bill