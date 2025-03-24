A PYMNTS Company

Mobile Ecosystems: An Intellectual Entelechy but A Necessary Model

BY | March 24, 2025

The concept of mobile ecosystems has evolved from a mere digital marketplace into a dynamic, interdependent network of economic agents, yet antitrust frameworks struggle to fully capture their complexities. This…

The concept of mobile ecosystems has evolved from a mere digital marketplace into a dynamic, interdependent network of economic agents, yet antitrust frameworks struggle to fully capture their complexities. This paper explores how mobile ecosystems function as co-evolving entities shaped by interdependence, self-organization, and emergence — concepts largely overlooked in traditional competition law. While regulators attempt to simplify market structures through ex-ante rules like the Digital

