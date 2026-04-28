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Non-Price Unilateral Effects In Media Mergers

BY and | April 28, 2026

Traditional merger assessment has focused on unilateral effects (or non-coordinated effects) stemming from price increases. While non-price unilateral effects resulting in lower quality have always been theoretically recognized, albeit not...

Traditional merger assessment has focused on unilateral effects (or non-coordinated effects) stemming from price increases. While non-price unilateral effects resulting in lower quality have always been theoretically recognized, albeit not always addressed in practice, in media markets also unilateral effects resulting in lower product variety have been considered relevant.  The recognition of the importance of content variety (also called diversity of content) has led to the definition of spec

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