NY Bill Would Bar AI Chatbots From Providing ‘Substantive’ Medical or Legal Responses
The New York State legislature is maintaining its industriousness at seeking to erect guardrails around AI uses and applications. In its latest stroke, the Senate Internet and Technology Committee voted 6-0 last week to advance a bill to bar AI chatbots that impersonate licensed professionals such as doctors and lawyers from providing “substantive response, information, or advice” that would violate professional licensing laws or constitute the unauthorized practice of law.