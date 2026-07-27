Owning Information: The Future of Data Regulation?

Data – in particular our data – is what makes the world go round, both so far as state and non-state actors are concerned. There is growing unease about the extent to which such personal data is used or abused, notwithstanding controls under the GDPR and ECHR. The problem with such regulatory mechanisms is that they focus on “bright-line” distinctions between permissible and impermissible use, where it is (or should be) the nature and quality of the use envisaged which informs the legiti

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