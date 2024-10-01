Patent Protection: A Crucial Antitrust Tool for Increasing Innovation

This article showcases why the patent system’s oft-overlooked role as a promotive tool of innovative SMEs must receive more attention, including in the antitrust context. Patents are frequently touted as detrimental to competition, but that perspective overlooks a more comprehensive view of competition in an innovation economy. We also briefly describe the less fortified U.S. patent — a result of almost twenty years of adverse judicial decisions and system deters competition and creates a Da

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 35.173.238.138 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...