Axinn Expands Antitrust Practice with Addition of Former DOJ Litigator

Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP has bolstered its Antitrust practice with the addition of Mary Helen Wimberly, an attorney with government and appellate experience. The firm announced Wimberly’s appointment as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office, highlighting her nearly ten-year tenure at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) as a key factor in her recruitment.

Per a statement from the firm, Wimberly’s background spans roles in both civil and criminal antitrust enforcement, as well as contributions at the appellate level. Most recently, she served in the DOJ’s Antitrust Division, leading investigations and handling complex litigation from trial stages through appeals. She also held a senior post in the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, contributing to oversight of litigation strategy, operations, and broader policy initiatives across the Department.

According to a statement from Axinn, her governmental experience is complemented by a stint on Capitol Hill, where she advised the House Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on antitrust and administrative law. Her legal acumen has earned her recognition, including the Assistant Attorney General’s Individual Award of Distinction, underscoring her excellence in legal writing, research, and leadership on complex enforcement matters.

Firm leadership welcomed Wimberly’s arrival as a strategic move that reinforces Axinn’s position as a leader in the antitrust space. Her addition is seen as enhancing the firm’s capabilities in areas ranging from merger reviews to cartel investigations.

Prior to her public service, Wimberly practiced at Hogan Lovells US LLP, where she focused on Supreme Court and appellate litigation. Now, she brings that experience to private practice, aiming to help clients navigate the ever-evolving landscape of antitrust law.

Source: Business Wire